Hello honey bunny! Ruhee Dosani’s happy dance to popular jingle may make you smi

If you’re looking for a feel-good video to make you smile then this Instagram user Ruhee Dosani’s energetic dance clip may just do the trick. Known for her simple yet quirky steps, Dosani has displayed her talent along with her friends at several Bollywood, Punjabi and Bhojpuri songs. This dance video may leave you smiling and playing it on loop.

The clip features Dosani along with her mother Mona and her friend Bunny. The trio can be seen dancing to the popular jingle Hello Honey Bunny composed by Amit Trivedi. The cuteness of the video is bound to fill your heart with joy. “Hello honey will you be my bunny?” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip

Shared on February 23, the clip has garnered over three lakh likes and tons of comments. People found the clip to be very delightful. While many were pleased to see Dosani’s energetic dance to such a popular jingle, others simply shared heart emojis to show their liking for the video.

The adorable video was also praised by artist Yashraj Mukhate. “Your music choice is angaar,” he wrote in the comments section. “This is so cute, Aunty is the cutest,” gushed an Instagram user. “This energy, if you are having a bad day watch her video. I guarantee you it will definitely make your day,” said another.

“So cute! Loved your energy,” expressed a third.

What do you think of this video?

