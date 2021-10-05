Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / 'Hello literally everyone': Twitter engages in hilarious thread with WhatsApp, IG after global outage
trending

‘Hello literally everyone’: Twitter engages in hilarious thread with WhatsApp, IG after global outage

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:46 AM IST
Twitter is filled with memes following the global outage of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. (Reuters)
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

In the middle of the global outage of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, social media users have made a beeline to Twitter to create funny memes and even share their thoughts on the matter. The latest one in the saga was added by Twitter itself when the social media giant took to its official handle soon to greet users. “Hello literally everyone,” the tweet, which had a subtle hint at the ongoing outage, read.

What ensued is a hilarious conversation among Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, McDonald’s, Burger King, Reddit, Truecaller, and Xbox – all from their official Twitter handles, among other prominent platforms and applications.

To Twitter’s greeting tweet, WhatsApp replied “hello.” The thread soon saw the addition of McDonald’s whose reply read, “Hi what can I get u.” Twitter, which is filled with memes made by users, said, “59.6 million nuggets for my friends.”

Watch | Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram down for hours in global outage; Meme fest erupts on Twitter



McDonald’s later asked Twitter how the latter is handling the fame, while Truecaller tweeted that it has “brought popcorn.” Meanwhile, Instagram replied with a “Hi and happy Monday” message.

Here are some images from the hilarious Twitter thread.

Issues with WhatsApp were first detected at around 8.45pm IST, while downdetector.com showed reports of outages on Facebook shoot up at around 8.57pm IST. Soon after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp confirmed the outage, and issued statements saying that they are working to get the platforms back to normal.

Topics
twitter facebook instagram whatsapp
