Home / Trending / Netizens react with hilarious memes as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp face
trending

Netizens react with hilarious memes as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp face

WhatsApp banned more than three million Indian accounts between June 16 and July 31.&nbsp;(File Photo)
WhatsApp banned more than three million Indian accounts between June 16 and July 31. (File Photo)
Updated on Oct 04, 2021 10:59 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Facebook and its other social media sites -- WhatsApp and Instagram-- are facing outage in several parts of the world. According to users on social media, all three sites are not working on either Web or smartphone apps.

DownDetector also confirmed the development on its site.

As soon as reports emerged about global outage of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, people on Twitter started having a field day. They began posting about the outage, asking the social media giants to update them on Twitter.

Some users said the outage has left them with some spare time to spend with families.

Meanwhile, some also wondered about the huge spike in traffic that Twitter gets, every time other social media platforms face an outage.

The outage reportedly began at around 9:15pm (local time) and it was still down at the time of writing this report.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
whatsapp facebook instagram + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out