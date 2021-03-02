Home / Trending / Woman shares heartwarming artwork gifted by student after husband’s untimely demise
Woman shares heartwarming artwork gifted by student after husband’s untimely demise

While some expressed their condolences in the comments section, others shared their stories where kids acted as angels in their time of grief.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:05 PM IST
The image shows the artwork given to Melissa Milner from her student.(Twitter/@melissamilner)

Some stories shared on the Internet can really make one teary-eyed with their wholesome content. This post shared by Twitter user Melissa Milner is an apt example of those stories. After going through the post you may have to reach out for some tissues.

“As I grieve the sudden death of my husband, my students warm my heart,” reads the simple caption of the post. The picture shared along with the post shows a drawing made by one of Milner’s student. “Dear Miss Milner, I’m so sorry for your loss,” it reads. “Even though you can’t see Mr. Milner, you should still know that there will always be a line connecting your hearts,” the text adds.

If you’re already misty-eyed, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on March 1, the post has garnered over 5.3 lakh likes and tons of comments. While some expressed their condolences in the comments section, others shared their stories where kids acted as angels in their time of grief.

What are your thoughts on this heartening post?

