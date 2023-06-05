Herd celebrates as elephant gives birth in Kenya’s Masai Mara, old video goes viral again

There is no dearth of videos online that document animals giving birth. These videos, more often than not, go viral online and melt our hearts into puddles. Just like this video that documents a mama elephant giving birth in Kenya’s Masai Mara. The heartwarming video captures not only the bond between the mother and her calf but also the joyful celebration of the entire herd. The video is uplifting and may even leave you with a smile.

The image, taken from the video shared on Twitter, captures the moment right after the mama elephant gave birth to her calf.(Twitter/@gabriele_corno)

The old video is once again capturing viewers' attention after Twitter user Gabriele Corno posted it on Twitter. “Elephant gives birth in the Masai Mara reserve in Kenya,” reads the caption written alongside the video.

The heartwarming video, set in Kenya’s Masai Mara reserve, shows the precious moments leading up to the birth of a baby elephant. As the baby elephant enters the world, the rest of the herd quickly gathers around, creating a circle of support and celebration. The video also captures the struggles of the baby elephant as it tries to stand up firmly, wobbling and rolling on the ground. The mama elephant then approaches her little one and lends it a helping trunk.

Watch the video here:

Shared on June 4, the tweet has so far accumulated over 4.7 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“I love seeing our animals and nature work together as their own family protecting one another as we do as our own. It is so beautiful!” wrote a Twitter user. Another commented, “This made me tear up.” “How beautiful and wonderful how the others stand protectively around the calf,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Fascinating that the placenta acts as a protective ‘balloon’ to protect the baby as it falls far enough to burst the sac. Elephants are gorgeous, incredible beings. So social. They give mom room during the birthing & bonding processes then quickly move in to protect mother & child.” “Herd coming to help ,meet & greet. It’s always a joyous occasion,” posted a fifth.

