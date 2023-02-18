Hidden camera captures birth of ‘incredibly rare’ Sumatran tiger cubs. Watch

A video of a mama tiger giving birth to her cubs has left people saying aww. Posted on YouTube, the video not only shows the birth of the ‘incredibly rare’ Sumatran tiger cubs but also explains more about these big cats. Chances are, the video will leave you stunned too.

Chester Zoo took to their official YouTube Channel to share the video. “We’re delighted to share that two adorable rare Sumatran tiger cubs have been born here at the zoo! Our hidden cameras captured first time mum Kasarna and her new arrivals soon after birth on January 7. Kasarna is doing a fantastic job, keeping the duo protected and hidden in their den, but our experts expect them to be out and about in early April when they become bigger and stronger,” they explained.

The video shows the tiger inside her pen giving birth to the cubs and later nursing them. Text overlays in the video also explains that there are only 350 Sumatran tigers in the wild which make this subspecies of tigers one of the rarest in the world.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 6,500 views and counting. The video has further received several likes and comments.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted to the video:

“Well done Chester and your glorious felines, may they live long and fruitful lives burning brightly for the future of Sumatran tigers,” expressed a YouTube user. “Amazing! They are adorable,” commented another. “Born on my birthday! They have excellent taste,” joked a third. “Wonderful news. Well done Chester zoo,” wrote a fourth.