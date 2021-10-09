Here’s how Johny Lever stopped a ‘fight’ between his two children

A video featuring Johny Lever and his two children has turned into a source of laughter for many on Instagram. The clip shows how the veteran comedian stops a ‘fight’ between his kids, Jamie and Jesse Lever.

“Baap ne roka bachho ka fight,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Johny Lever’s Instagram page. The post is complete with a hashtag #intheghetto. The funny video shows the trio enacting a scene while dancing to the song In Da Getto.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.8 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. People also shared various replies while reacting to the post.

“Johny sir always rocks,” wrote an Instagram user. “Superb,” shared another. “You guys are awesome,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Johny Lever?

