close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Heroic firefighters in Wyoming brave icy water to rescue stranded deer. See pics

Heroic firefighters in Wyoming brave icy water to rescue stranded deer. See pics

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 22, 2024 05:40 PM IST

An individual hailed the Wyoming firefighters for rescuing the deer stuck in icy water and wrote, “And there they go again proving how much heart they have.”

Firefighters in Wyoming, United States, are being hailed as heroes for saving a deer trapped in a pond. The incident happened near Wyoming’s 52nd Street, where the firefighters risked their lives to rescue the deer.

United States: Firefighter braving the cold water to rescue the deer trapped in a pond. (Facebook/City of Wyoming - City Hall)
United States: Firefighter braving the cold water to rescue the deer trapped in a pond. (Facebook/City of Wyoming - City Hall)

Read| Man risks his life to rescue woman, her kid trapped in a sinking car. Watch

“On Monday night, Wyoming Firefighters rescued a deer who was stuck in a pond off of 52nd Street. Thank you, Lt Bennett, EO Kirby and FF Wysocki, for helping complete the rescue and braving the cold water! A reminder to always watch animals and children around water as ice may be thin,” reads the caption to the pictures shared on Facebook.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The first picture shows Lt Bennett, EO Kirby and FF Wysocki posing for the camera, while the second shows a firefighter wading through the cold water to save the deer.

Take a look at the Facebook post here:

The post was shared on January 18 on Facebook. It has since accumulated over 300 reactions and numerous comments from people.

Check out how people reacted to this post:

“And there they go again proving how much heart they have,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Thank you for your bravery and for saving this deer.”

“Big hearts, thank you all for what you continue to do going above and beyond. Bless you all,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Thank you. Every living thing is important.”

“What a beautiful, compassionate thing to do. The world needs more people like you. Thank you,” expressed a fifth.

Also Read| Man stranded in shark-infested waters uses his watch to get rescued. Here’s how

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On