Heroic firefighters in Wyoming brave icy water to rescue stranded deer. See pics

Firefighters in Wyoming, United States, are being hailed as heroes for saving a deer trapped in a pond. The incident happened near Wyoming’s 52nd Street, where the firefighters risked their lives to rescue the deer. United States: Firefighter braving the cold water to rescue the deer trapped in a pond. (Facebook/City of Wyoming - City Hall)

“On Monday night, Wyoming Firefighters rescued a deer who was stuck in a pond off of 52nd Street. Thank you, Lt Bennett, EO Kirby and FF Wysocki, for helping complete the rescue and braving the cold water! A reminder to always watch animals and children around water as ice may be thin,” reads the caption to the pictures shared on Facebook.

The first picture shows Lt Bennett, EO Kirby and FF Wysocki posing for the camera, while the second shows a firefighter wading through the cold water to save the deer.

The post was shared on January 18 on Facebook. It has since accumulated over 300 reactions and numerous comments from people.

“And there they go again proving how much heart they have,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Thank you for your bravery and for saving this deer.”

“Big hearts, thank you all for what you continue to do going above and beyond. Bless you all,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Thank you. Every living thing is important.”

“What a beautiful, compassionate thing to do. The world needs more people like you. Thank you,” expressed a fifth.