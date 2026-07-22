‘He’s my colleague, not just my driver’: Boss pays 4.25 lakh for man’s bypass surgery

A heart-warming gesture of respect and humanity has gone viral on social media after a doctor shared a touching encounter with a patient's employer. Faced with a ₹4.25 lakh bypass surgery at a private facility, a driver's family was initially advised to seek government aid. Instead, the patient's employer quietly funded the entire procedure. When the surgeon called to express gratitude, the boss refused to refer to the man as his driver, instead calling him a valued "colleague" of 15 years. The doctor’s post detailing the gesture has inspired widespread praise for dismantling everyday workplace hierarchies.

A conversation with the driver’s boss left the surgeon surprised. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

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A cardiac surgeon, Dr Prashant Mishra, shared that after a driver came to him for bypass surgery, he advised him to go to a government hospital because of the high cost of the operation. However, the next day, the patient’s son called the doctor to say they would have the surgery at a private medical facility in Mumbai.

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​”The next day, the patient's boss transferred the required funds directly via RTGS. ​After a successful surgery, I called his boss to update him: ‘Thank you for your support—Mr. Shukla’s surgery was successful’,” the doctor recalled.

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{{^usCountry}} However, what happened next left the surgeon surprised - in the best way. The boss told him, “Thank you, Doctor, for taking such good care of my colleague.” Surprised, Mishra asked the man, “Colleague? But he mentioned he works as your driver.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, what happened next left the surgeon surprised - in the best way. The boss told him, “Thank you, Doctor, for taking such good care of my colleague.” Surprised, Mishra asked the man, “Colleague? But he mentioned he works as your driver.” {{/usCountry}}

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It is then that the man said, “He has been with me for 15 years, and I don't see him as just my driver. I work, and he works. We simply hold different roles in our daily life, but we work together. His job is different from mine, but we are colleagues.”

The response left the doctor “completely speechless”. He recalled how it left him with a lesson. “Never look down on your domestic help or staff as mere ‘servants’. They are the ones who keep our lives running smoothly, and they deserve equal respect and dignity.”

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What did social media say?

An individual commented, “I started SIP for my domestic help, with the hope that SIP money will grow and when they retire from my work after 10-12 years, I shall be in a position to offer a little lump sum amount to them. The way we salaried people get retirement corpus - I want my domestic help to get the same.” Another posted, “Absolutely, Doctor! Only very few would understand this... our society is on such a foundation that lacked dignity of labour, a long time back and now too!”

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A third expressed, “Priceless heart-warming experience.” A fourth wrote, “A little dignity, gratitude, and kindness can make the world a much better place.”