AIIMS Delhi doctor reflects on 9 years of sacrifices, sleepless nights and academic milestones: ‘Dreams do come true’

A doctor’s heartfelt note on completing his postgraduate journey from AIIMS New Delhi has struck an emotional chord online, with many praising his dedication, perseverance and gratitude. A doctor shared how nine years at AIIMS Delhi shaped his journey. (Instagram/aman.tilak.5)

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Taking to Instagram, Aman Tilak shared a post reflecting on his nine year journey at AIIMS New Delhi, from entering the prestigious institute as a teenager to completing his MD in Nuclear Medicine.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “Getting post graduated from AIIMS New Delhi feels like a dream I haven’t fully woken up from. In 2015, a 16-year-old just wanted any Government Medical College. Two years of books, fear, sacrifice, and hope. And with God’s grace, in 2017, AIR 33 at AIIMS on the very first attempt.”

He added, “At 18, I thought getting into AIIMS was the dream. I never knew the real journey was only beginning. The last 9 years - MBBS and MD at AIIMS New Delhi have shaped me into the person I am today.”

‘AIIMS gave me purpose’ In his post, Aman shared that the journey was not only about degrees, ranks or examinations, but also about personal transformation.

“These years were not just about degrees, ranks, exams, or achievements. They were about becoming stronger through failures, kinder through patient care, calmer through chaos, and more human through pain,” he wrote.

He also recalled the difficult phases that came with medical training, including “sleepless nights before exams, exhausting duties, emotionally draining days in wards, moments of self doubt, missed family occasions, sacrifices no one really sees, and countless times when I questioned myself quietly.”

However, he said AIIMS also gave him “purpose, resilience, friendships for life, unforgettable hostel memories, mentors who transformed me, and patients who taught me what medicine truly means.”

Another milestone Aman further shared that life surprised him once again when he secured AIR 1 in the INI Superspeciality Examination in his first attempt, giving him the opportunity to continue his academic journey in DM Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine.

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“Today, as I receive my MD degree in Nuclear Medicine, I don’t just see a doctor holding another qualification. I see a 16-year-old Aman who dared to dream,” he wrote.

Take a look here at the post: