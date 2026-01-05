Founder praises Deepinder Goyal's Temple device, calls it 'wild and fascinating'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s experimental “Temple” device has once again become a talking point online after a startup founder called it “wild and fascinating”, even as doctors continue to question its scientific basis. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal was recently seen wearing the device during a podcast appearance.(YouTube/@rajshamani)

Goyal was recently seen wearing the device during a podcast appearance, reigniting conversation around his “brain blood flow experiment. Sharing a picture of the Zomato chief wearing the device on his left temple, Swapnil Srivastav, founder of Kidbea, wrote on X that the device, called Temple, tracks blood flow to the brain.

“Deepinder wearing a device called Temple to track blood flow to the brain and it’s wild and fascinating,” Srivastav said. He further explained Goyal’s belief, saying that it is simple and radical”. “People don’t die because of disease. They die because of gravity,” he wrote, explaining that over time gravity slows blood flow to the brain, which then triggers ageing and eventually death. He added that Goyal is “working on something to never let that blood flow stop” and suggested this could change longevity if it works.

“Maybe that’s why the parent company is called Eternal,” Srivastav noted.

What is Temple device?

In November 2025, Goyal shared what he called the “Gravity Aging Hypothesis”. At the time, he suggested that gravity may gradually reduce blood supply to the brain over a lifetime and that this reduced blood flow could be linked to ageing.

Around the same time, images of Goyal wearing a small golden device near his right temple went viral. He later confirmed that the gadget, named Temple, is an experimental tool meant to measure brain blood flow accurately, and said he had been using it on himself for about a year. In December 2025, he then hinted that the device could eventually be made available to the public.

However, not everyone is convinced.

AIIMS doctor on Temple device

Just hours before Srivastav’s post, a doctor from AIIMS Delhi dismissed Temple as “a fancy toy”. In an X post, Dr Suvrankar Datta, an AI researcher and radiologist, said the device currently has “zero scientific standing as a useful device”.

Urging people not to spend money on unproven devices, Datta wrote, “Do not waste your hard earned money to buy fancy toys billionaires can afford to waste money on. If you are one, then go ahead.”

In a follow-up post, he stressed that he doesn’t make random claims but bases statements on actual research and evidence. He said that a device like the one being marketed by Goyal needs long-term scientific research to be proven valid.