Holi 2021: ITBP jawans celebrate Holi at 17,000 feet, video wins hearts

A video showing jawans of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetian Border Police) celebrating and enjoying the festival of Holi has won many hearts online. Shared on ITBP’s official Twitter profile, the video shows some jawans dancing and enjoying the day at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Ladakh. The video will leave you smiling widely.

“17,000 feet, Ladakh. #Holi. How's the josh boys...Very very very high! ITBP troops celebrating #Holi2021,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip shows the jawans dancing to the song Gajban Pani le Chali. One can clearly hear the howling of the wind in the video exemplifying the extreme weather at that altitude.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared an hour ago, the clip has garnered over 3,100 views and several reactions. People loved the clip and showered the comments section with appreciative comments. While some wished the jawans a happy Holi, others couldn’t stop praising the ‘josh’ of the troops at that altitude.

What do you think of this tweet?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON