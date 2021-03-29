Home / Trending / Holi 2021: Netizens paint Twitter with hilarious memes. Seen them yet?
Holi 2021: Netizens paint Twitter with hilarious memes. Seen them yet?

From sharing memes about Holi plans this year to expressing the importance of gujiya, the memes will definitely leave you in splits.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 02:03 PM IST
The image shows a meme for Holi 2021 on Twitter.(Twitter/@shaggywritess)

The joyous festival of Holi is the time when people splash each other with colours and indulge themselves in tasty treats and sweets. From being equipped with pichkaaris and water balloons, Holi has always been a time for celebration for many. Though this year saw several restrictions about celebrating Holi in public places, people made sure to enjoy the festival and spread messages of awareness simultaneously.

People have showcased their creativity and come up with several funny posts that described different emotions and funny situations one can experience during Holi. From sharing memes about Holi plans this year to expressing the importance of gujiya, the memes will definitely leave you in splits.

Check them out here:

For those who prefer sitting at home and gorging on some Holi-special dishes

This hilarious meme from a popular scene of the movie Phir Hera Pheri is too funny to miss

Same Peter, same!

Social distancing please!

We saved the best for the last

Did you relate to any of these memes?

holi twitter meme
