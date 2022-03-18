Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tim Cook shares incredible pics captured by Indian photographers to celebrate Holi

Holi 2022: Tim Cook took to Twitter to share the images captured by Indian photographers that showcase the true spirit of the festival of colours.
Holi 2022: Apple CEO Tim Cook's tweet involving pictures by Indian photographers will leave you stunned.(via REUTERS)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 05:45 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Holi is being celebrated across the country with total gusto. Also, people are still sharing what they are doing on this special day. This day also attracted wishes from many well-known personalities, both inside and outside the country. Among them is Apple CEO Tim Cook. He took to Twitter to share a sweet message along with some incredible pictures by two Indian photographers.

“Wishing everyone celebrating Holi a vibrant beginning to spring,” he wrote in his tweet. In the next lines he tagged two photographers whose pictures he shared. They’re Gursimran Basra and Rohit Vohra.

Take a look at what Cook posted that may leave you stunned:

The post has been shared earlier today. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 5,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also wrote “Happy Holi” while reacting.

“These are beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “Happy Holi to you too! Let's spread the color of joy and happiness!” expressed another. “Thanks Tim. Nice to see wishes coming from you,” expressed a third. “Oooo, what great photos. What an incredibly colourful festival,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the Holi-related post shared by Tim Cook?

