Home / Trending / Honey harvested from a cave dubbed world's most expensive. Guess how much?
trending

Honey harvested from a cave dubbed world's most expensive. Guess how much?

Guinness World Records announced that Centauri Honey is the world's most expensive honey.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:35 PM IST
The image shows world's most expensive honey in a bottle and cup.(Instagram/Centauri Honey)

A Turkish company bagged the record for the world's most expensive honey with a cave-harvested variety. The company also shared a video of its product on Instagram and it has now wowed people.

Called the Centauri Honey, it created the world record for being the most expensive honey on February 16, reports a blog by Guinness World Records (GWR). It is excavated from a cave 2,500 meters above sea level and located far away from any other bee colonies or human residences. This “heavenly ambrosia” carries a hefty price tag of £8,700/kg (more than 8.8 lakh/kg ).

The nectar of this honey is different from the conventional ones, the blog explains further. It has a bitter tasting nectar which is dark in colour and filled with different medicinal properties. Also, this honey is harvested only once a year.

Take a look at the video the company shared detaining their achievement about bagging the record.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ohio resident finds raccoon invading his home. It was napping in the dishwasher

‘Exceptionally rare’ 15th century bowl found at yard sale sells for $722,000

‘Grinding and squealing’: Mars rover sends back sounds of driving

Man helps turtle trapped between rocks, video gets shared with a message

What do you think of world’s most expensive honey?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
guinness world records
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP