Hong Kong to host drone show featuring 1,000 drones as giant Panda displays

Hong Kong is gearing up to host its inaugural pyrotechnic drone show on December 28 as part of its efforts to boost the panda-themed economy. The 10-minute show featuring 1,000 drones will take place at 8:15 p.m. in the West Kowloon Cultural District, reported the South China Morning Post. The drone display will create Panda-themed visuals. File Photo(x/@sciencegirl)

Organised by AllRightsReserved, the event marks the finale of the “Panda Go! Fest HK” exhibition, which has showcased 2,500 panda sculptures across various tourist locations this month. The drone display will create panda-themed visuals and designs highlighting Hong Kong’s unique characteristics.

“This show will feature 1,000 drones that will create different panda images and showcase designs with Hong Kong characteristics,” AllRightsReserved announced on Wednesday.

The drone show will differ from previous displays by incorporating pyrotechnic elements, with drones mounted with fireworks lighting up the sky. The event will include seven distinct scenes, three of which will feature pyrotechnic effects such as waterfall displays and flashing lights. Each sequence will last between 20 and 50 seconds.

A highlight of the show will be a 3D panda and characters from “Panda Friends and Family Hong Kong,” based on the city’s six pandas.

The organisers have stated that the public is welcome to attend the show, with details on viewing spots and crowd management to be shared later.

The “Panda Go! Fest HK” journey

The exhibition, which began earlier this month, has displayed 2,500 panda sculptures across four major tourist attractions. The journey started at the Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui on December 7 and 8, moved to Ngong Ping 360 last weekend, and will head to Ocean Park this weekend. The final stop will be Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park in Sai Ying Pun on December 25 and 26.

As part of the initiative, 1,000 panda sculptures and 10 special-edition figures were auctioned for HK$923,700 (US$118,800). All proceeds will support conservation efforts at Ocean Park. Successful bidders will receive their sculptures after the exhibition concludes in Sai Ying Pun.

The panda economy gained significant momentum after the birth of twin cubs to the park’s giant pandas, Ying Ying and Le Le, in August. In September, another panda pair, An An and Ke Ke, arrived in Hong Kong as a gift from Beijing.

The upcoming drone show comes after an earlier setback when a planned National Day fireworks and drone display on October 1 was partially canceled. The drone element was called off due to “ionospheric scintillation,” a phenomenon that disrupts GPS signals by altering radio waves.

This highly anticipated event is expected to draw large crowds and showcase Hong Kong’s innovative take on entertainment and conservation efforts.