Hospice arranges special birthday surprise for 88-year-old woman. Watch

Originally shared on St Richard's Hospice’s official YouTube channel, the video is now being re-shared on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 10:04 AM IST
The image shows a singer singing for the 88-year-old woman on her birthday.(YouTube/@St Richard's Hospice)

There are some videos that besides being beautiful also have the capability to leave you emotional. This clip showcasing a woman’s 88th birthday celebration is one such video.

“Our In-patient Unit Team arranged a special surprise for patient Roz, to celebrate her 88th birthday! Singer Nicole, from Doorstep Princesses, visited the hospice gardens to sing for Roz and her family in the sunshine. And, our Catering Team made a birthday cake too! It is always our privilege to help make time spent at St Richard’s as personal and special to our patients as possible. Thank you to Nicole for helping make the occasion so memorable!” reads the caption shared on YouTube. The Twitter caption too mentions the details shown in the video.

