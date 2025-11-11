‘Is something going on in Delhi?’: Reddit post made hours before blast goes viral

A couple of hours before a car exploded near the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening, a Reddit user had wondered about heavy police presence in the area. In a now-viral post titled “Is something going on in Delhi?”, the user reported heavy police and army presence while travelling through the Old Delhi area where the blast occurred. The explosion rocked Delhi on Monday evening in a car near Delhi's Red Fort area.(PTI)

Reddit post before Delhi blast

The post was shared on Reddit around 4 pm on Monday evening. The blast occurred shortly before 7 pm, killing at least eight people and injuring 20 others.

In the post, the Reddit user, who claims to be a Class 12 student, specifically mentioned the Red Fort — the historic monument close to which the Hyundai i20 exploded.

“I just came back from my school (12 student) and not lying everywhere there was just police and army and media like on the red fort on metro everywhere. Not even kidding when i was traveling in the metro I saw more army than ever. Is something going on like what's up today? [sic],” the user wrote.

The post has now gone viral with nearly 2,000 upvotes. It has also been shared on X.

On both social networks, people marvelled at the timing of the post.

“Bro tried to warns us all (unknowingly),” wrote one Reddit user. “Bro predicted future with exact place,” said another.

All angles being probed

As of now, investigators have not drawn any connections between the car blast and a terror plot. However, Amit Shah has stated that all angles will be probed.

Addressing the media after the tragic blast, Union home minister Amit Shah said that multiple agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Delhi Police’s anti-terror unit, were probing the case from “all possible angles.”