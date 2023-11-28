Housing society fines maids, delivery persons over using lifts, Internet debates

A housing society is facing backlash on social media after its notice for house help, delivery persons and workers went viral. The society mentioned that they should not use passengers' lifts, and in case they do, they will be fined ₹1,000. Since a tweet sharing these rules was posted on X, it sparked a chatter on the platform.

Housing society rules for maids and workers. (X/@RuthlessUx)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"As a society, we are programmed to hide our dark and dirty secrets and today we think the people who do our hard labour work cannot coexist in the same space as we are. In case they are caught? Like it’s a crime? A fine of 1000? It’s probably 25% of most of their salary," wrote X user @RuthlessUx on the microblogging platform. (Also Read: Dog feeders attacked, housing society members file cross-FIRs)

She also shared a picture of the notice that reads, "Housemaids, delivery boys and workers should not use passenger lifts. In case they are caught, they will be fined ₹1,000."

Take a look at the tweet here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on November 27. Since being shared, it has garnered more than five lakh views. The share also has close to 6,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about the post here:

An individual wrote, "Will share alternative argument here. Societies have a dedicated lift for workers and delivery personnel. This makes it less hassle for residents. In my society, I have seen delivery boys holding the lift to deliver and come back to go to the next floor, and yes we have all used the same."

A second shared, "Horrible. The delivery companies (couriers, restaurants and others) should ask people to come and pick stuff up from downstairs. If you can’t treat people who deliver stuff to your door well, then go and get the stuff yourselves."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We can eat food cooked by them, have our kids cared for by them, etc but somehow we don't want to be seen to be using the same lift or space with them," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Wrong interpretation. Separate lifts are so that all service providers can use their own so less traffic congestion on the resident's lifts. Societies which do not have separate service lifts face huge waiting times in peak hours."