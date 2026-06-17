‘How babus harm Indian engineers’: Indian-American founder says tax rules punish equity ownership

Indian-American entrepreneur Chinmay Singh has criticised India's employee stock option (ESOP) taxation rules, arguing that they prevent startups from creating wealth for talented team members. A US-based founder explains why he can't give equity to engineers in India. (Shutterstock)

In a post on X, Singh, who is based in San Francisco and founded the startup iWish, said he employed software engineers from small towns and villages across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam while running his US-based company. However, he is unable to give them equity.

“I ran a US based startup. My engineering team was in India. Not in Bangalore or Delhi, but scattered across small towns and villages around UP/Bihar/Assam,” he explained.

Building a team in India While cities like Bengaluru and Gurgaon are acknowledged tech hubs in India, Singh wanted his team built differently.

The entrepreneur said that he deliberately recruited engineers from non-traditional backgrounds and paid them salaries comparable to those earned by engineers in Bengaluru.

"They were some of the best engineers I have worked with anywhere. The only thing they lacked was the ability to speak English like someone who went to a Delhi private school," he wrote.

"I go find them. And I pay them exactly what an English-speaking engineer in Bangalore would get, without making them move. Same code, same salary. English fluency was never the skill I was hiring for."

He added that he wanted to offer these employees ownership stakes in the company, similar to benefits enjoyed by startup workers in the United States. However, he has been unable to do so because of India’s tax rules.