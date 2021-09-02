How do astronauts wash their hair while aboard ISS? Viral video shows

Megan McArthur, a Nasa astronaut staying aboard the International Space Station, recently shared a very interesting video. The clip captures her explaining how astronauts keep their hair clean while in space. Chances are, the video will leave you intrigued.

“Shower Hour! Astronauts can’t take showers in space or the water would go everywhere, so I thought I would demonstrate how we keep hair clean on the @Space_Station. The simple things we take for granted on Earth are not so simple in micro-gravity!” she wrote.

The opens with her introducing herself and saying that she is often asked how the astronauts accomplish daily tasks while staying at the ISS. She then goes on to say “I thought today I would show you how I wash my hair in space.”

The clip has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than 39,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Fantastic!!! Thank you for the demonstration!!” wrote a Twitter user. “I think that if you do that shampoo method on the earth, it will save a lot of water,” shared another. “Super cool, thanks for sharing,” expressed a third.

