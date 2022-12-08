How do elephants gets X-Ray? Adorable video shows a jumbo at a lab

There are many times when we see doctors and medical experts dealing with all kinds of patience. Some of them might be easy to deal with, while some might be fussy. However, in a recent turn of events, a doctor had the most kind and adorable patient to deal with. The video, posted on Twitter by Kaveri, depicts an elephant getting an X-ray. The sweet-looking elephant enters the lab in a subdued manner as the clip opens. The procedure continues as it lies down on the ground as a human would.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The elephant seems to understand whatever the human is saying. And even the doctor praises the animal for being calm. The post's caption read, "I am sure you have never seen such a cooperative patient coming in for an X-Ray."

Take a look at the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just a day back. Since being uploaded, it has been viewed 8000 times and has several likes and comments.

One person in the comments said, "Such gentle, intelligent giants! I hope we can all be worthy of their trust and affection." A second person said, "Incredible. She is so cooperative." "Omg none of my patients are so cooperative," added a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON