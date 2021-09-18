How do elephants ‘play' peekaboo? Sweet video shows. Clip wins hearts

Do you love the various videos and images related to elephants? Then there is a possibility you already follow the official Twitter handle of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. This organization rescues, rehabilitates and releases orphaned baby elephants in Kenya. They often share varied posts that entertain people. Case in point, their latest share on how elephants ‘play’ peekaboo.

“Kindani answers the most pressing question: how do #elephant play peekaboo? She is a warrior, having overcome being orphaned and pneumonia in early infancy,” they shared along with the video.

Take a look at the adorable video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 4,600 views and the numbers are increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Aah my sweet adopted girl Kindani. She is definitely a little warrior with all she has been through in her life. So pleased to see how well she is doing and has settled in with her family,” wrote a Twitter user. “She gets caught and then hides her head behind the tree: I can't see you, so you can't see me! Lol. What a love bug,” expressed another. “Too cute,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the sweet elephant?

