'How do I unsee this?': Netizens react to street vendor making pastry Maggi

Just when we think that we have seen all the weird experiments involving Maggi, a new and more bizarre combination comes to the fore. This time, it’s the combination of pastry and Maggi, which has caused quite a stir among foodies. While many jokingly remarked that it’s ‘time to leave the planet,’ others described the concoction as ‘crap’. A few even went as far as to suggest what other strange ingredients could be added to Maggi, with one person suggesting Oreo.

The image shows making of pastry Maggi. (X/@Cow__Momma)

“This is the way the world ends, not with a bang but with a pastry in the Maggi,” reads the caption to the video shared on X. The video opens to show a man heating water in a pan. He then throws in some chopped onions and green chillies. Next, he adds pastry to the pan and mixes it well with the veggies. He then brings it to a boil and adds Maggi to it. He then plates the Maggi and adds a piece of pastry on top.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on December 10 on X. It has since collected over 88,300 views. Many food lovers even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts on this weird concoction.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“How do I unsee this?” posted an X user.

Another added, “What is happening in the culinary world!”

“It literally looks like crap,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “No butter and paneer.”

“Time to leave the planet,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “It ended when water touched the pastry.”

“What next, Oreo!?” enquired a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this bizarre food combination?

