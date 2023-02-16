How do leopards survive in a tiger-dominated area? IFS officer shares chilling video

In order to thrive in the wild, animals must fight predators and rival species. A video that is becoming viral on social media serves as an excellent example of the same. In a video shared by Indian Forest Service officer (IFS) Susanta Nanda, you can see a leopard trying to survive in a tiger-dominated area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A tiger is shown in the 30-second clip getting ready to charge at a leopard. The leopard immediately climbed a big tree as the animal raced. The tiger attempted to ascend the tree after the leopard but gave up after a short while.

In the post's caption, the IFS officer informed, "That is how leopard survives in a tiger-dominated landscape Tigers can easily climb trees, with their sharp and retractable claws providing a powerful grip to hold the tree trunk and climb up. But as they grow old their body weight prevents them to do so. Stay slim to survive."

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared on February 14. Since being posted, it has been viewed by more than four lakh people. The clip also has close to 6,000 likes and several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Amazing footage Susanta, thank you for sharing. we suspect that the leopard's heart was beating quite a bit faster when the tiger started climbing the tree after it!" A second person added, "Tigers are truly amazing...but I'm glad he/she didn't catch that leopard. I like them as well." "See the astounding speed with which the leopard climbed the tree! Amazing!" wrote a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON