How do you weigh a tiny hummingbird? Zoo shares video

“Love this and love hummers! I enjoy all of your posts about the animals you care for. Thank you!” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:31 AM IST
The image shows a hummingbird named Spot.(Instagram/@smithsonianzoo)

Are you someone who loves seeing different videos of animals and birds? Do you often find yourself searching the Internet to view those cute clips? Does seeing those clips leave you with a smile on your face? If your answer to any or all of the questions is “Yes,” then here is a video which will make you very happy. It shows a little ruby-throated hummingbird named Spot.

Shared on the official Instagram profile of Smithsonian's National Zoo, the video shows how the zoo weighs the tiny bird. They also shared a blog link which describes Spot’s rescue story in detail. It also explains about the process of weighing a bird.

The 5-year-old bird was scooped out of the water and taken to a local bird rehabilitator, explains the blog. Since he suffered injuries, his rescuers couldn’t release him back into the wild. So, the zoo welcomed the bird as their permanent resident.

“Many of our birds participate in positive reinforcement training and voluntarily ‘station,’ or stand still upon a scale, on a keeper’s cue. From there, we record the birds’ measurements and keep track of whether they have gained weight, lost weight or stayed the same. If needed, we can work with the Zoo’s nutritionist, Erin Kendrick, to adjust a bird’s diet to ensure they are in optimal health,” reads a portion of the blog explaining the process of how they weigh birds. They also added that “obtaining voluntary weights on birds takes a lot of patience and a little help from technology.”

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared some 15 hours ago, the video gathered close to 20,000 views. While some appreciated the zoo for sharing the video, others asked questions.

Just like this individual who asked, “Does this mean Spot weighs 3.6 grams? Or 36 grams? I can't spot the decimal.” To which, the zoo replied, “Spot weighs 3.6 grams—less than a nickel!”

“I love your videos on different animals! Thank you and keep them coming, please!” praised an Instagram user. “Love the little chirp as he flies up!” shared another. “Love this and love hummers! I enjoy all of your posts about the animals you care for. Thank you!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

instagram

