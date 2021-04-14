Home / Trending / ‘How I’m going to behave when lockdowns are over’: Anand Mahindra posts clip
‘How I’m going to behave when lockdowns are over’: Anand Mahindra posts clip

Anand Mahindra's post prompted many to reply that they completely relate to his share.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the video.(MINT_PRINT)

Anand Mahindra’s Twitter account is a hit among his followers. His tweets never fail to create a stir among people. Case in point, his latest post where he wrote “How I’m going to behave when the lockdowns are over” while sharing a video.

“Well this pooch must be my avatar because that’s exactly how I’m going to behave when the lockdowns are over and done with,” reads the full caption shared by the business tycoon along with the video.

Take a look at the video Anand Mahindra shared:

Since being posted earlier today, the video has gathered nearly 35,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Anand Mahindra?

anand mahindra twitter post

