Optical illusions have the ability to trick your mind. You've probably come across those intriguing images that appear to be moving, despite the stillness, or the ones where you must decipher the number of squares or shapes involved. These captivating posts never fail to catch the attention of countless individuals on social media. Now, another such post has grabbed thousands of eyeballs. The challenge within this illusion is to accurately guess the number of blocks present.

How many blocks do you see in this optical illusion?(Twitter/@Crazy Optical Illusion)

What is shown in this optical illusion?

This post was shared on the Twitter page Crazy Optical Illusion. This Twitter page often shares varied kinds of optical illusions that leave people baffled. In their recent post, they shared an intriguing image that portrays an arrangement of blocks, cleverly designed to create an optical illusion that challenges the human eye.

Take a look at this optical illusion here:

This post was shared on July 13. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 43,000 times. Many people even took to the comments section of this post to share their thoughts. Several also guessed their answers and shared them on the post.

Here’s what people are saying about this optical illusion:

An individual wrote, “Sometimes I see 4, sometimes 3. Depends on the angle I suppose.” A second commented, “It's 3, this illusion looks tricky at first but you just got to look hard enough to see it.” A third shared, “Wild. These always get me, man. Total mind benders.” A fourth added, “I've been looking at this for 30 minutes now, and I still only see three blocks. Am I doing something wrong?” "I love the fact everyone is confused not knowing what the original image is," expressed a fifth. What do you think about this optical illusion? How many blocks were you able to see?

