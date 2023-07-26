Home / Trending / Optical Illusion: Netizens are divided over whether this shoe is mint and grey or pink and white

Optical Illusion: Netizens are divided over whether this shoe is mint and grey or pink and white

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 26, 2023 11:27 PM IST

An optical illusion of a shoe has divided netizens. While some saw mint and grey, others saw pink and white. Some saw a combination of green, grey, and pink.

Optical illusions are fascinating phenomena that can trick our brains into seeing something that isn’t really there. These illusions can take many forms, such as images that appear to be moving when they’re actually still or pictures that seem to change shape or size depending on how we look at them. One particular illusion that has caused a lot of confusion features a shoe, and the debate centres around its colour - is it pink and white or mint and grey?

Optical Illusion: What is the colour of this shoe - mint and grey or pink and white? (Instagram/@opticalillusionss)
Optical Illusion: What is the colour of this shoe - mint and grey or pink and white? (Instagram/@opticalillusionss)

Also Read| Are you brave enough to watch this scary optical illusion with creepy dolls?

“What colours?” reads the caption written alongside the optical illusion shared on the Instagram page by the same name. The optical illusion shows an individual holding a shoe. The text written on the optical illusion reads, “Is this shoe mint and grey or pink and white?”

Take a look at the optical illusion right here:

The optical illusion was shared in January last year on Instagram. When people were presented with this optical illusion, they saw different colours. While some saw mint and grey, others claimed they saw pink and white. A few individuals even reported seeing a combination of green, grey, and pink hues.

Check out a few reactions to this mind-boggling optical illusion below:

“Mink and grey,” posted an individual. “I’m seeing pink and white. How do you see grey and mint?” expressed another. A third added, “Pink and white.” “Take the funky light away and the sole is white. So the fabric is pink,” added a fourth. A fifth wrote, “I see green, grey and a little pink.” “It’s only grey,” claimed a sixth. A seventh commented, “It’s so weird, it was the same with the gold/white - black/blue dress: at first the shoes seemed grey and mint to me, until I was trying to see why everyone says pink and white and now I can not unsee the pink and white and they don’t appear grey and mint to me anymore!” What are your thoughts on this optical illusion?

Also Read| This curve-shaped optical illusion will make you question reality

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out