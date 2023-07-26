Optical Illusion: Netizens are divided over whether this shoe is mint and grey or pink and white

Optical illusions are fascinating phenomena that can trick our brains into seeing something that isn’t really there. These illusions can take many forms, such as images that appear to be moving when they’re actually still or pictures that seem to change shape or size depending on how we look at them. One particular illusion that has caused a lot of confusion features a shoe, and the debate centres around its colour - is it pink and white or mint and grey? Optical Illusion: What is the colour of this shoe - mint and grey or pink and white? (Instagram/@opticalillusionss)

“What colours?” reads the caption written alongside the optical illusion shared on the Instagram page by the same name. The optical illusion shows an individual holding a shoe. The text written on the optical illusion reads, “Is this shoe mint and grey or pink and white?”

Take a look at the optical illusion right here:

The optical illusion was shared in January last year on Instagram. When people were presented with this optical illusion, they saw different colours. While some saw mint and grey, others claimed they saw pink and white. A few individuals even reported seeing a combination of green, grey, and pink hues.

Check out a few reactions to this mind-boggling optical illusion below:

“Mink and grey,” posted an individual. “I’m seeing pink and white. How do you see grey and mint?” expressed another. A third added, “Pink and white.” “Take the funky light away and the sole is white. So the fabric is pink,” added a fourth. A fifth wrote, “I see green, grey and a little pink.” “It’s only grey,” claimed a sixth. A seventh commented, “It’s so weird, it was the same with the gold/white - black/blue dress: at first the shoes seemed grey and mint to me, until I was trying to see why everyone says pink and white and now I can not unsee the pink and white and they don’t appear grey and mint to me anymore!” What are your thoughts on this optical illusion?

