Are you brave enough to watch this scary optical illusion with creepy dolls?

Every now and then, the Internet dishes out an optical illusion that leaves us with a variety of emotions. While some of them are so baffling that they make us doubt our eyesight, others leave us staring at our screens endlessly. Speaking of optical illusions, there’s a video that has been making waves on the Internet, and it is quite scary. Since being shared, the video featuring the optical illusion is terrifying netizens and may make you jump up in fear as well. The image, taken from the optical illusion video, features creepy dolls staring at viewers. (Reddit/@oddlyterrifying)

The video was shared on Reddit by a user who goes by ‘WaferFab’ on the platform’s ‘oddlyterrifying’ community. The monochrome video shows a few dolls kept next to each other. The dolls have different facial expressions. Two of them have their faces painted like that of a joker, while another is bald and yet another has a deadly look. What’s scary is that the dolls’ eyes appear to be staring at the viewers, no matter the camera angle. The caption of the video explains the phenomenon behind this. “Optical illusion of dolls staring at you achieved by making the eyes concave,” it reads.

Watch the scary optical illusion video featuring dolls below:

The video was shared over three weeks ago on Reddit. It has since received over 15,000 upvotes. Additionally, the video capturing the optical illusion has accumulated numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this terrifying optical illusion:

“Terrible. Not sure why I let myself look,” posted a Redditor. Another added, “I just know the bald one in the middle is the leader.” “I didn’t have to see this at night. Literally midnight. Now I’m paranoid,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “The artist should hide one real person in with the dolls for a killer jump scare.” “Some people hate this and find it scary, I love it. Optical illusions are the best because they prove that the human mind is very limited and can easily be tricked,” wrote a fifth.

