Fans say Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance in new video is basically a social media challenge waiting to happen. Watch

After shooting for back-to-back projects such as Citadel and Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on an acting break to focus on her health. The actor, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition myositis last year, has been keeping fans updated about what she's been up to lately. On Friday, Samantha shared a video of her dancing with a friend. The two are on a vacation in Bali. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu loses her sunglasses to monkeys Samantha Ruth Prabhu dances during her holiday in Bali.

Taking to Instagram Reels, Samantha wrote, "Girls trip 100/100 (heart emoji)." In the video, Samantha and her friend Anusha Swamy, who were both dressed in shorts and tank tops, danced to the song Mentirosa by Ráfaga in Bali. The two clapped their hands and busted out some cool dance moves on what appeared to be a deck at a restaurant or resort.

Fans react to Samantha's dance

A person commented on the actor's video, "Don't know why, but I love her expression and personality." Another said, "This dance is going to be a new trend." One person commented, "100/100 for the dance." A person also said, “Those steps look cool... getting addicted to watching this.”

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bali vacation

Since the past few days, Samantha has offered fans glimpses of Bali, where she is currently on a holiday. She recently visited the Uluwatu Temple, one of Bali's top tourist spots.

She also posted a picture of herself wearing sunglasses, and revealed they were stolen by a monkey soon after. Last week, Samantha had also treated fans to a glimpse of herself flaunting a short new hairstyle ahead of her Bali trip.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's break from films

After wrapping up the Indian chapter of the web series Citadel, as well as her Telugu film Kushi, Samantha is taking a step back from acting for at least one year. During the break, she would primarily focus on her health, and undergo treatment for autoimmune condition myositis in the US, said a source close to the actor.

“Few months back, Samantha decided that she will be taking a break from acting, and was just waiting to wrap up her projects — Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and the Indian segment of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. When I checked with her a few months back, she told me that she is not signing any projects currently,” the source earlier told Hindustan Times.

