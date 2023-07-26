Samantha Ruth Prabhu loses her sunglasses to monkeys, says: 'He has really good taste'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently announced a break from acting. Soon after that, she flew out from India to Indonesia with her friend Anusha Swamy. Taking to Instagram, both of them have been sharing pictures and videos from their vacation. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows amazing balancing skills at training session in Bali) Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Bali.

Samantha and Anusha's road trip to Uluwatu

On Wednesday, Samantha shared pictures on Instagram as she travelled to Uluwatu in Bali with Anusha. The duo took a road trip and gave glimpses of their experience. For the travel, Samantha wore an olive green dress, a hat and dark sunglasses.

In a photo, she stood near the edge of a building and looked at the water. She posed with her back to the camera and looked at a wall with the definition of Uluwatu written on it in another picture. Sharing the photo, Samantha wrote, "Ulu (white heart emoji)." She also geo-tagged the location as Uluwatu.

Samantha's encounter with monkeys

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, she shared a video after starting a journey by road. Recording a clip as she sat in her car, Samantha wrote, "Road trip." In the next clip, many monkeys were seen running towards the forest. She wrote, "About to find out just how smart these brats are (smirking face emoji)." Samantha geo-tagged the location as Uluwatu Temple.

In the next clip, Samantha gave a glimpse of the water as she stood on the edge of a rock and wrote, "Sigh." Posting a video of the sky and bird flying she wrote, "Pause." In another clip, she gave a view of the waves and wrote, "Reset."

Samantha shared pictures from her Bali road trip.

Samantha said a monkey took away her sunglasses.

Samantha is in Bali with Anusha Swamy.

Samantha loses her sunglasses to a monkey

Samantha next shared how she lost her sunglasses to a monkey. She posted her photo wearing sunglasses. A monkey was seen peeking from behind her. She drew a heart around it and wrote, "The last time I saw my shades (sad face emoji)." In the next video, a monkey held her sunglasses while a person tried to retrieve them but he was unsuccessful. She wrote in the clip, "Well...he does have really good taste (unamused face, smiling face with sunglasses and face palm emojis)."

Samantha posted several photos

In the next few photos, Samantha gave a peek at the restaurant where she and Anusha had their meal. She also posted a photo of Anusha, hiding her face behind a menu card, and wrote, "Pretty."

After completing her pending projects, Samantha earlier this month announced a break from acting. She is currently focusing on her health. The actor was earlier diagnosed with myositis, an auto-immune condition.

