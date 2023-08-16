How much rent is reasonable for this ‘toilet with a bed’?
Room with attached toilet finds new meaning in this flat.
A Reddit user recently shared a picture of a room and asked people how much rent they would pay for a place like that. However, the picture of the room has shocked netizens.
“What’s the max rent you would pay for this kind of place in GK 2?” asked Reddit user ‘supermarketblues’ while sharing a picture of a room on the platform’s community named ‘Delhi.’
The image depicts a room with a white and green colour scheme and practical amenities such as a pedestal fan, bed, air conditioner, and even a shower cubicle. However, the presence of a western commode beside the shower area without any walls or partitions to separate it from the rest of the room has left people in disbelief.
Take a look at the picture of the room here:
The picture was shared two days ago on Reddit. It has since accumulated over 1,000 upvotes and a flurry of comments.
Check out the reactions of people to this room:
“That’s a toilet with a bed,” posted a Redditor.
“That’s a prison with extra space and facilities,” added another.
A third expressed, “Mai Uttam Nagar me kisi chote room mein reh lunga, par is room me kabhi nahi [I will stay in a small room in Uttam Nagar, but never in this room].”
“Ye studio room hai ya extended bathroom mei bed daal diya? ₹2,000 se zyada nahi dena. Isko dekh kar ₹2,000 bhi bahot lag raha [Is this a studio room or a bed placed in an extended bathroom? Don’t pay more than ₹2,000 for it. It looks like it’s not even worth ₹2,000],” wrote a fourth.
“ ₹150 dega baba [I will give ₹150 only],” declared a fourth.
A fifth joined, “‘Don’t shit where you eat’ literally.”
What are your thoughts on this room? Do you think it’s a suitable living space? Would you sign up to live in a room like this?