How sharp is your vision? Spot 3 foxes hidden among these red pandas

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf on social media, recently shared a mind-bending brain teaser on Facebook that has been perplexing puzzle enthusiasts worldwide. The challenge is to spot three foxes among a pack of pandas, and it’s not an easy one. Can you spot the three foxes quickly?

Brain Teaser: Can you spot 3 foxes among these red pandas in 10 seconds or less?(Gergely Dudás)

In his post, Dudás asked his followers to find the three foxes among the red pandas. “Can you find 3 foxes among the red pandas?” wrote Dudás while sharing the brain teaser he designed on Facebook.

The tricky part is that the foxes are the same colour as the red pandas, making this task even more challenging. Are you up for the challenge? If yes, take this challenge and see how fast you can find them.

Take a look at this baffling brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared four days ago on Facebook. It has since accumulated over 1,000 reactions and - still counting. Additionally, puzzle enthusiasts have been actively commenting and sharing their thoughts on this intriguing challenge. In fact, some have even reshared it and challenged their loved ones.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted to this brain teaser:

“Easy, but I love fox and red pandas,” posted an individual. Another added, “Yes, I found 3 foxes.”

“Found three foxes. I had a helper, my 4-year-old daughter found the first. She is ready for your books,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Finally an easier one! Found all 3 in under a minute!”

“Got them! Was a bit confused at first cause I wasn’t sure what I’m looking for - difference between those two - but once I spotted the first it was easy to find the rest. Really nice art! Thanks for sharing,” remarked a fifth.

A sixth joined, “It wasn’t hard once you found the first one but they looked so similar I almost gave up. It’s fun, Gergely Dudas.”

Did you manage to identify the three foxes concealed within the red pandas in this brain teaser? If yes, you have a sharp vision. For those still searching, we are cheering you on. For others, we are sharing a picture that highlights the elusive foxes.

Brain Teaser: The image highlights three foxes among the red pandas. (Gergely Dudás)

Earlier, a brain teaser shared by business tycoon Harsh Goenka went viral online. The teaser involves a set of houses, each with a ‘Sold’ signboard in their gardens, except for one with a ‘For Sale’ signboard. The challenge is to locate this particular house within ten seconds. While many claim to have solved the puzzle, most admit to taking longer than the given time frame. Do you think you have the skills to crack this brain teaser?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail