Brain Teaser: Can you locate a cat in this tricky image of owls?

A brain teaser created and shared by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás has been perplexing people and making them question their eyesight. It features a parliament of owls but hidden among them is a cat. Can you spot it in 10 seconds or less? Brain Teaser: Can you find a cat among owls?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

“Spot the cat,” asked the digital creator as he shared the brain teaser on Facebook. The brain teaser features a sea of pastel-coloured owls. But hidden in plain sight is a cat. Are you up for the challenge? Give it a try and see if you can spot the cat within the given time.

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on Facebook below:

Since being shared on August 8, the brain teaser has accumulated close to 300 reactions. Additionally, it has also received numerous reshares and a flurry of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser featuring owls here:

“I found the wrong one because I couldn’t figure out what makes a cat a cat and what makes an owl an owl,” posted an individual. To this, another Facebook user replied, “Same! Thought I found it, but when I checked the answer, I saw that I was wrong. Oops!”

Another added, “Found it but how can something that should be so simple be so hard! Thank you for these!”

“I found the cat,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Found it.”

Were you successful in finding the elusive kitty among owls? If so, you have an eagle eye for detail. For those who are still searching for the elusive cat, don’t give up. We are rooting for you. However, if you’re struggling to spot the cat, we have provided an image below that should help you locate it.

Brain Teaser: The image shows a cat hidden among owls. (Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)

