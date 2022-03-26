How this 25-year-old elephant 'worked' with forest officials to get rescued. Watch
The videos showing rescue of animals are always heartwarming to watch. Just like this video posted by IAS officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter. The clip shows forest officials helping a huge elephant get out of a swamp. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart too.
“Inspiring team work by #TNforesters in rescuing a 25-year-old elephant stuck in a swamp in Gudalur, #Nilgiris The elephant too did not give up and showed exemplary fighting power to get out of the swamp holding on to the rope thrown by her rescuers. Hats off. #TNForest,” she wrote while posting the video.
The video opens to show the elephant stuck in a swamp holding onto a rope thrown in by the rescuers. The clip also shows the gentle giant slowly but in a determined way using the rope to pull itself out of the muddy waters.
Take a look at the video:
The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 15,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. While replying to her own post, Sahu also shared a picture of the men who made the rescue mission successful.
“Team behind the rescue #TNForest,” she wrote and shared this image:
The share has also prompted people to post various comments. “Hats off to the Team. Congratulations,” wrote a Twitter user. “Exemplary effort by rescue team as well as the elephant,” commented another. “Nice work,” shared a third.
What are your thoughts on the video?