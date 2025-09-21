‘How to ask for a raise?’: Techie questions unfair workload as peers earn 3 times for simpler tasks

An Indian techie took to Reddit to share frustrations about being paid significantly less than teammates, despite being assigned the most complex tasks and working extra hours. The post, titled “How to ask for a raise? My teammates being paid three times more for less complex tasks”, has struck a chord among tech professionals online. An Indian techie shared on Reddit that he was paid far less than peers despite handling complex tasks. (Representational image/Unsplash)

The user wrote, “My team consists of 11 members and of them are paid around 15 lakh per annum. Mine is 9 lakh. I am given the most complex tasks and very short deadlines. Managers tell me ‘only you can do it’ and because of that I had to spend the last two months working Saturdays and Sundays. A teammate I found has 25 lakh and they leave office at 6 sharp, rarely work on weekends. And I am supposed to be the lead of this team. I am done with such a low salary.”

He added that meetings often run late into the night and that he was once pulled into an 11 pm call to help the higher-paid colleague with “solutioning”. He revealed, “I decide how the system will be designed and the flow of the code. Last night I left the meeting, had some beers and texted my HR, ‘Hey, can you tell me who to talk to for a raise?’ She will respond on Monday. How do I proceed?”

Check out the post here:

Seeking advice from the community

The post has prompted a wave of responses from fellow users, many of whom offered advice based on their own experiences. One commenter wrote, “Do those people have a lower or the same title as you? If they are at a higher designation, that might be the reason for their higher pay. Salaries in India are based on previous packages. Having a counter-offer is the best way. If you speak to HR, focus on your skillset and market rates—don’t mention your colleagues’ salaries.”

Another person cautioned, “Never compare with others especially in front of HR or managers, it will backfire.”

Meanwhile, some sympathised with his situation. One wrote, “I hope you get paid more. You deserve more.” Another remarked bluntly, “They won’t. Prepare and switch.” A different user advised, “My experience is unless you have an offer letter, they don’t really respond positively. You’ll only hear assurances. Get an offer letter, they might match that and retain you.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)