How to have a pool party in ‘elephant style’? This adorable video shows

There is something absolutely amazing about the videos that capture the different antics of the elephants. Those are the videos that almost instantly uplift your mood and leave you with a huge smile on your face. Case in point, this video of a few elephants having a ‘pool party.’

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust took to Twitter to share the video. “Pool party - elephant style,” they wrote. The video features a group of elephants enjoying mud bath.

Take a look at the super sweet video that may make you say “aww”:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has gathered more than 2,300 likes and counting. People shared all sorts of comments. Many couldn’t stop commenting on the adorableness of the clip.

“Mud bathing, beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “I love the one little guy really laying in there and having a good time! I would join that pool party” expressed another. "You know what’s wrong with this video? It’s too short! I need more of this!" shared a third. A few also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

