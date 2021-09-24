Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

How to have breakfast in elephant style? Gentle giants show

The video of the elephants is shared by Sheldrick Wildlife on Twitter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 05:35 PM IST
The image shows a herd of elephants.(Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)

There is something absolutely incredible about the videos that showcase elephants. If you’re someone who agrees to that statement, then there is a chance you often search for various content related to elephants. You may also already follow Sheldrick Wildlife on Twitter who often shares various videos related to the gentle giants. Just like this video showcasing how to have breakfast in elephant style and the clip is now spreading joy among netizens.

“Breakfast, elephant style,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show a few elephants during their meal time.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The clip, since being posted, has gathered more than 11,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated various comments.

RELATED STORIES

“Beautiful sight,” wrote a Twitter user. “Love, love, love and love,” expressed another. “Their eyes are so beautiful! Eyelashes!” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
twitter
