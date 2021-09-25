Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / How to head for a ‘sassy weekend’? Kid riding a scooter shows
trending

How to head for a ‘sassy weekend’? Kid riding a scooter shows

“I love that the dog photobombed! Such a cutie!” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video of the kid riding a scooter.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The image shows a kid on a scooter.(Instagram/@mignonettetakespictures)

The Internet is filled with videos that are not just fun to watch but may leave you giggling too. This video involving a kid on a scooter is one such clip. There is a possibility that you will end up watching the amusing video over and over again.

The video is being shared by many across different platform. Just like it has been shared on this Instagram page called mignonettetakespictures. “Me leaving the office and heading for a sassy weekend,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at what the amusing clip shows:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared about 15 hours ago, has gathered more than 1.6 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“I have an attitude today so I’m just gonna look at your posts and calm down,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love that the dog photobombed! Such a cutie!” shared another. “This is so cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cute cat shows how to ‘adopt’ a human. Watch sweet video

Mama bear ‘teaches’ cub how to use slide in playground. Watch viral video

Differently abled man creates record for walking fastest 20 m on hands

Dad and daughter engage in thought-provoking conversation in Surat Police’s PSA
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP