HR director uses ChatGPT to communicate with employees

A Redditor’s post about an HR director using ChatGPT for official communication has left people in splits. In a post, the Reddit user shared how it is “weird” that a person working for human resources uses an AI bot to communicate with others.

What are your thoughts on Reddit user's post on HR director using ChatGPT for communication? (representational image). (Unsplash/@glenncarstenspeters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The HR director where I work has started communicating almost entirely using ChatGPT - emails and Teams messages, even just quick replies - and it’s soooooo weird. And it’s so obvious! She just copies and pastes the text. I like using it sometimes to help edit or come up with ideas but it’s out of control with her. I want to call her out so bad but I guess it’s fine. Do what you want, right? It’s just strange having Human Resources with a lack of humanity,” reads the post shared by the Reddit user.

Take a look at this post about an HR director using ChatGPT:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has collected close to 2,100 upvotes and counting. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

How did Reddit users react to this ChatGPT-related post:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is hilarious. Do you suppose you could send some kind of innocuously random message that could generate an ‘as an AI language model’ response?” posted a Reddit user. “Just ask her a bunch of questions about stuff from after September 2021,” added another, referencing that the AI bot’s sources end with 2021 data. “So the HR director makes a clear effort to demonstrate how easy that job can be replaced with AI,” joined a third. “Ask ChatGPT how to handle this situation,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON