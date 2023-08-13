Home / Trending / HR director uses ChatGPT to communicate with employees

HR director uses ChatGPT to communicate with employees

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 13, 2023 12:35 PM IST

A Reddit user posted how an HR director always uses ChatGPT even for the most basic communication with the employees.

A Redditor’s post about an HR director using ChatGPT for official communication has left people in splits. In a post, the Reddit user shared how it is “weird” that a person working for human resources uses an AI bot to communicate with others.

What are your thoughts on Reddit user's post on HR director using ChatGPT for communication? (representational image). (Unsplash/@glenncarstenspeters)
What are your thoughts on Reddit user's post on HR director using ChatGPT for communication? (representational image). (Unsplash/@glenncarstenspeters)

“The HR director where I work has started communicating almost entirely using ChatGPT - emails and Teams messages, even just quick replies - and it’s soooooo weird. And it’s so obvious! She just copies and pastes the text. I like using it sometimes to help edit or come up with ideas but it’s out of control with her. I want to call her out so bad but I guess it’s fine. Do what you want, right? It’s just strange having Human Resources with a lack of humanity,” reads the post shared by the Reddit user.

Also Read: YouTuber lets ChatGPT ‘control’ his life for 7 days. Watch

Take a look at this post about an HR director using ChatGPT:

HR director is a bot
by u/Old-Ad-4021 in ChatGPT

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has collected close to 2,100 upvotes and counting. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

Also Read: Student uses ChatGPT for homework, gets caught due to one sentence

How did Reddit users react to this ChatGPT-related post:

“This is hilarious. Do you suppose you could send some kind of innocuously random message that could generate an ‘as an AI language model’ response?” posted a Reddit user. “Just ask her a bunch of questions about stuff from after September 2021,” added another, referencing that the AI bot’s sources end with 2021 data. “So the HR director makes a clear effort to demonstrate how easy that job can be replaced with AI,” joined a third. “Ask ChatGPT how to handle this situation,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out