HR director uses ChatGPT to communicate with employees
A Reddit user posted how an HR director always uses ChatGPT even for the most basic communication with the employees.
A Redditor’s post about an HR director using ChatGPT for official communication has left people in splits. In a post, the Reddit user shared how it is “weird” that a person working for human resources uses an AI bot to communicate with others.
“The HR director where I work has started communicating almost entirely using ChatGPT - emails and Teams messages, even just quick replies - and it’s soooooo weird. And it’s so obvious! She just copies and pastes the text. I like using it sometimes to help edit or come up with ideas but it’s out of control with her. I want to call her out so bad but I guess it’s fine. Do what you want, right? It’s just strange having Human Resources with a lack of humanity,” reads the post shared by the Reddit user.
Also Read: YouTuber lets ChatGPT ‘control’ his life for 7 days. Watch
Take a look at this post about an HR director using ChatGPT:
The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has collected close to 2,100 upvotes and counting. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.
Also Read: Student uses ChatGPT for homework, gets caught due to one sentence
How did Reddit users react to this ChatGPT-related post:
“This is hilarious. Do you suppose you could send some kind of innocuously random message that could generate an ‘as an AI language model’ response?” posted a Reddit user. “Just ask her a bunch of questions about stuff from after September 2021,” added another, referencing that the AI bot’s sources end with 2021 data. “So the HR director makes a clear effort to demonstrate how easy that job can be replaced with AI,” joined a third. “Ask ChatGPT how to handle this situation,” wrote a fourth.