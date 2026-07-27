'HR won’t acknowledge my resignation’: Employee fears losing new job, seeks advice

Leaving one job for another is usually a straightforward process, but one employee says they have been left in limbo after their company allegedly refused to acknowledge their resignation. Taking to Reddit, the employee claimed HR has neither responded to emails nor confirmed a last working day, leaving them worried that the silence could jeopardise their new job.

Employee says HR has ignored resignation for weeks

The Reddit user claimed HR never acknowledged the resignation. (Unsplash)

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The employee explained that they resigned from their current company on 10 July after securing a better opportunity. According to the post, their appointment letter requires a 30 day written notice, which they said they had already served by submitting their resignation in writing.

Despite following the process, the employee claimed they had received no response from HR.

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"HR has not acknowledged my resignation. My calls and WhatsApp messages to HR have gone unanswered. I've continued working and am ready to complete a full handover and notice period. I've received no confirmation of my last working day," the Reddit user wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} They added that their new employer requires a relieving letter before they can join, raising fears that the lack of communication from their current employer could put the new opportunity at risk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They added that their new employer requires a relieving letter before they can join, raising fears that the lack of communication from their current employer could put the new opportunity at risk. {{/usCountry}}

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"I'm sending follow up emails documenting everything and requesting written clarification, but there has been no reply from their end. Has anyone faced something similar? If an employer simply ignores a resignation, what are the practical next steps? Would a new employer generally consider resignation emails and documented follow ups as proof that I acted in good faith?" the employee asked.

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How did social media react?

The post attracted several responses from users, many of whom advised the employee to keep detailed records of all communication and inform the new employer about the situation.

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One user wrote, "Email your resignation to HR, your manager and even a generic company email if possible. Clearly mention your last working day as per your contract and copy your personal email. When you join your new company, show them all the emails. This whole process is so frustrating. Getting a job and leaving one has become much harder than it should be."

Another commenter criticised such workplace practices, writing, "India is an awful place for this. We see this happen often and consider HR policies when deciding which partners to work with. Companies that display such poor behaviour are blocked."

A third user encouraged the employee to be transparent with the new organisation, asking, "Can you explain this situation to your new employer so they understand what you're dealing with?"

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Many others echoed similar advice, saying clear documentation and proactive communication could help demonstrate that the employee had fulfilled their obligations despite the company's lack of response.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)