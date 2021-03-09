Hrithik Roshan’s reply to woman’s tweet gets her free AC service. Here’s how

“At your service Ma'am!” this simple reply shared by actor Hrithik Roshan on a woman’s tweet has now created a stir online - not only because the actor replied to her but also because the reply helped her to get free AC service. Wondering how? Well, it all started with a post by Twitter user Rupali.

On March 2, she shared a witty tweet related to advertisements during the summer. Her tweet received a humorous reply from Urban Company. To this, Rupali responded and tagged actor Hrithik Roshan to give him a compliment.

Check out the posts:

The entire incident took a new turn when Urban Company replied to Rupali’s tweet and wrote that she will receive free AC service from them for a year if the actor replies or even likes her tweet.

Not to miss this amazing opportunity, Rupali replied to a tweet shared by Hrithik Roshan. She urged him to help her and wrote, “Can you help me get a free AC service??” It’s on that post that Roshan replied. Following this Urban Company confirmed that they'll keep their promise.

Take a look at the posts:

Since being shared, Roshan’s post has received tons of replies from people.

What do you think of the whole incident?