Hrithik Roshan’s reply to woman’s tweet gets her free AC service. Here’s how

People shared all sort of comments on the posts.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:05 PM IST
The Twitter conversation has now left people amused.(Instagram/@hrithikroshan)

“At your service Ma'am!” this simple reply shared by actor Hrithik Roshan on a woman’s tweet has now created a stir online - not only because the actor replied to her but also because the reply helped her to get free AC service. Wondering how? Well, it all started with a post by Twitter user Rupali.

On March 2, she shared a witty tweet related to advertisements during the summer. Her tweet received a humorous reply from Urban Company. To this, Rupali responded and tagged actor Hrithik Roshan to give him a compliment.

Check out the posts:

The entire incident took a new turn when Urban Company replied to Rupali’s tweet and wrote that she will receive free AC service from them for a year if the actor replies or even likes her tweet.

Not to miss this amazing opportunity, Rupali replied to a tweet shared by Hrithik Roshan. She urged him to help her and wrote, “Can you help me get a free AC service??” It’s on that post that Roshan replied. Following this Urban Company confirmed that they'll keep their promise.

Take a look at the posts:

Since being shared, Roshan’s post has received tons of replies from people.

What do you think of the whole incident?

