Home / Trending / Huge crocodile rescued from construction site in Gujarat’s Vadodara
trending

Huge crocodile rescued from construction site in Gujarat’s Vadodara

After a medical checkup, the crocodile was released in its natural habitat.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:28 PM IST
The image shows the crocodile rescued from a constriction site in Gujarat.(Twitter/@ANI)

A crocodile measuring about 11 feet long was rescued from a constriction site in the Kelanpur area of Vadodara in Gujarat on Saturday.

According to Arvind Pawar, President, Wildlife Rescue Trust, the crocodile was about 10-11 feet long and was found in a ditch.

"We received a call from a builder that a crocodile was spotted in a ditch at one of his construction sites. We rescued it and have handed it over to the forest department," said Pawar.

ANI also took to Twitter to share images of the rescue.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman in New York loses job, leads pantry feeding thousands

Huge crocodile rescued from construction site in Gujarat’s Vadodara

There is an owl in these images. Can you spot it at first glance?

This video of a wolf in snow is oddly calming to watch

He added after a medical checkup, the crocodile was released in its natural habitat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujarat vadodara

Related Stories

trending

Calf’s leg gets tangled in barbed wire fence, man rescues it. Watch

PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:14 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP