Huge huntsman spider pops up in woman’s car running at 100 Km/hr in Australia

Scary stories about giant spiders scaring the residents of a home are not new for the Internet. But wait till you hear about this woman’s encounter with a large spider inside her car while driving in Australia. Sounds scary right? Monique Fogarty got a mini panic attack when the uninvited guest popped out from the top of her car. Fortunately no one was harmed in the incident.

Fogarty shared a picture of the spider dangling from her car’s roof in a Facebook group called Australian spider identification page. While many identified the creature as a Huntsman spider, others were shocked at Fogarty’s unexpected surprise.

“Am I right in guessing this is a huntsman that almost killed me by popping out from behind my rear vision mirror while I was going 100km/h,” read the caption.

Check out the picture here:

Shared on May 21, the post has garnered almost 500 reactions and varied comments. 'I squealed as it gave me a fright when it came out of nowhere but after the initial fright I was calm and unbothered,” Fogarty told DailyMail Australia while talking about her shocking encounter.

From enquiring about the spider’s whereabouts to lauding Fogarty for staying calm during the situation, people shared several responses under the post.

“It looks so fluffy!” wrote a Facebook user. “Literally my worst fear other than that I’m fine,” commented another. “He so cute. I would've popped him on the passenger seat, & chatted with him,” said a third?

What would you do in this situation?