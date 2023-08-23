'Hum Honge Kamyab': Mumbai Police’s musical tribute to ISRO ahead of Chandrayaan-3 landing

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share a video to pay a special tribute to ISRO scientists ahead of Chandrayaan-3’s lunar landing. The department’s in-house band, Khaki Studio, presented a rendition of the famous song We Shall Overcome using varied musical instruments. The Hindi version of the song is known as Hum Honge Kamyab.

The image shows Mumbai Police band paying tribute to ISRO. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“‘Pura hai Vishwas! Hum Honge Kamyab!’ Entire nation is waiting for the unbelievable feat by @isroindiaofficial. Here’s a special musical tribute by Mumbai Police Band’s Khaki Studio to honour ISRO’s magnificent work,” Mumbai Police wrote on Instagram.

The video opens to show the band’s amazing performance. In between, the clip also shows scenes from Chandrayaan-3 liftoff, which happened on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Take a look at this video by Mumbai Police:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post, since being shared about two hours ago, has accumulated close to 26,000 views. The video has gathered nearly 4,000 likes too. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Check out what Instagram users have to say about Mumbai Police’s video:

“You never miss an opportunity to give tribute and that too with your style,” praised an Instagram user. “Very nice, Mumbai Police,” posted another. “Great musical tribute in unique style,” added a third. “You bravehearts are awesome,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.