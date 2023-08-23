Jeff Bezos wishes India 'good luck' before Chandrayaan-3 landing

Jeff Bezos recently took to Instagram Threads and wished India good luck with its moon mission. He shared his response while reacting to a post by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) about Chandrayaan-3. Jeff Bezos is rooting for India's moon mission.

"Rooting for India! Good luck, Chandrayaan-3!" wrote Jeff Bezos on Threads. He also reshared a picture of the moon lander and the rover. Bezos shared the post ahead of the anticipated soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. (Also Read: Elon Musk reacts to Chandrayaan-3 vs Interstellar budget post)

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 600 times. The post has also received several comments.

An individual wrote, "Hope India makes it!" A second shared, "Thanks Jeff for believing in my people." "Wow!" expressed a third. A fourth posted, "To the moon!" (Also Read: ‘Jai Ho ISRO’: Sudarsan Pattnaik sends wishes to Chandrayaan-3 with his sand art)

More about Chandrayaan-3:

Chandrayaan-3 is the moon mission by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Before India, the United States, Russia, and China have made a soft landing on the moon. If successful, India will become the first country to reach the South Pole of the moon. ISRO scientists stated they will conduct a series of experiments for 14 days to get more information regarding the composition of lunar soil and rocks after Chandrayaan-3 deploys a rover close to the lunar south pole. It is anticipated that the moon's south pole would include mineral and ice deposits.