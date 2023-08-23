Jeff Bezos wishes India 'good luck' before Chandrayaan-3 landing
Jeff Bezos reshared ISRO's post on Instagram Threads and wished India the best ahead of its moon mission.
Jeff Bezos recently took to Instagram Threads and wished India good luck with its moon mission. He shared his response while reacting to a post by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) about Chandrayaan-3.
"Rooting for India! Good luck, Chandrayaan-3!" wrote Jeff Bezos on Threads. He also reshared a picture of the moon lander and the rover. Bezos shared the post ahead of the anticipated soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. (Also Read: Elon Musk reacts to Chandrayaan-3 vs Interstellar budget post)
Take a look at the post shared by Jeff Bezos for Chandrayaan-3 here:
This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 600 times. The post has also received several comments.
Here's what people are saying about Jeff Bezos’ post:
An individual wrote, "Hope India makes it!" A second shared, "Thanks Jeff for believing in my people." "Wow!" expressed a third. A fourth posted, "To the moon!" (Also Read: ‘Jai Ho ISRO’: Sudarsan Pattnaik sends wishes to Chandrayaan-3 with his sand art)
More about Chandrayaan-3:
Chandrayaan-3 is the moon mission by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Before India, the United States, Russia, and China have made a soft landing on the moon. If successful, India will become the first country to reach the South Pole of the moon. ISRO scientists stated they will conduct a series of experiments for 14 days to get more information regarding the composition of lunar soil and rocks after Chandrayaan-3 deploys a rover close to the lunar south pole. It is anticipated that the moon's south pole would include mineral and ice deposits.
