‘Jai Ho ISRO’: Sudarsan Pattnaik sends wishes to Chandrayaan-3 with his sand art

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a beautiful picture of sand art created by his students on a beach in Odisha to root for Chandrayaan-3’s success. The sand art, as expected, has amazed netizens. Sand art created on Odisha’s Puri beach. (X/@sudarsansand)

“All the best. #Chandrayan3 My students created a sand art on #Chandrayaan 3 with the message ‘Jai Ho @isro’, at Puri beach in Odisha,” wrote sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik while sharing a picture of his sand art on Twitter.

Since being shared on August 22, the tweet has accumulated over 14,600 views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even flocked to the comments section of the tweet to share their thoughts.

A Twitter user wrote, “Sudarsan ji, That’s a wonderful idea!”

“Great,” posted another, while a third commented, “Jai Ho.”

A fourth shared, “Sir, convey my gratitude to your talented students.”

About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s second mission to the moon. It was launched on July 14 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The entire nation is holding its breath with excitement as India is set to become the first country to soft-land on the south pole of the moon, a region of immense interest that holds the potential of finding water. If Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon, India will become the fourth nation in the world to have soft-landed on the lunar surface, after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

