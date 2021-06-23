Human and dog hang out at pooch’s house, watch movie. Watch viral video

Dogs, for most people, are not just pets but a member of their family. Hence, we often come across stories where people go above and beyond to make sure that their furry kids get the best things in life. Just like this clip of a man enjoying a movie night at the dog’s personal house that he built from scratch.

“Movie night in Teddy's House,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show the man crawling to get inside the dog’s house. He then sits inside while the dog lies down on a small bed.

We won’t give away what the video shows, so watch the video yourself. Also, chances are you’ll be amazed to see the dog’s fully furnished abode.

Take a look:

Since being shared some two hours ago, the video has gathered more than 1,200 likes – and counting. It has also received love-filled comments from people.

“Teddy has a lovely room,” wrote an Instagram user. “I’m obsessed with Teddy and his house,” shared another. “Adorable,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?